The new season is once again based on the comic book character of the same name created by Ben Dunn and stars Alba Baptista as Ava.

The second season of Netflix 's hit fantasy drama Warrior Nun is available to stream now, with the new run finding Ava and the Sister-Warriors of the OCS trying to find a way to defeat the angel Adriel.

Once again the series features some seriously stunning scenery, so much so that you might find your eye drawn away from the magical carnage and to the beautiful backdrop.

But just where was the show filmed? We've rounded up the main filming locations used for both seasons of the series which you can check out below.

Where was Warrior Nun filmed?

Kristina Tonteri-Young as Sister Beatrice in Warrior Nun. Manolo Pavón/Netflix

The show's base for season 2 was in Madrid, with the show shooting a large percentage of scenes there. In November 2021 when the second season wrapped, showrunner Simon Barry tweeted: "That is a wrap on #WarriorNun main unit s2!

"Sincere thanks to our amazing crew and cast that give 100% every day. Thank you #Madrid for being such a wonderful home and to @netflix & @frescofilm for supporting our crazy vision. Can’t wait to share this epic s2 with everyone!"

Meanwhile, the entirety of season 1 was shot on in Andalusia in Spain, with several of the region's cities and landmarks making appearances throughout - including Marbella, Ronda, Antequera, Málaga, and Sevilla.

St Michael's Orphanage, where Ava was originally taken in, is represented on screen by La Térmica Cultural Center building which is located in Malaga, while the orphanage's temple exteriors actually belong to Baroque Encarnación, a 18th century Catholic church in Marbella and its interiors San Juan de Dios church in Antequera.

Another landmark which appears prominently in the series is the courtyard of The Royal Collegiate Church of Santa María La Mayor in Antequera, which moonlights as the headquarters of the Order of the Cruciform Sword.

Even those scenes which are set in Rome, save for a couple of exterior shots of the Vatican, are actually filmed in Andalusia - with the big cities Malaga and Sevilla appearing as the Italian capital, including Malaga Cathedral moonlighting as the Basilica where the new Pope is elected.

More like this

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

And some further location might seem rather familiar to TV fans - the Almodóvar del Río Castle in Cordova which was used for flashback scenes with medieval warrior Areala of Cordova, was previously used in Game of Thrones season seven (appearing as Highgarden) and the Royal Alcázar of Seville, which appears in episode nine and 10, was used to depict Dorne in Thrones.

Some of the others landmarks which make appearances in the series are the Plaza de Iglesia in Marbella, the Villa del Mar at the hotel Marbella Club, the Plaza del Portichuelo and The Alcazaba in Antequera and the village of Ronda.

Warrior Nun seasons 1-2 are available to stream on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. or more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.