(Contains scenes of violence and nudity).

S5 e1 – Cersei’s flashback

Game of Thrones broke its “no flashback” rule (and not for the last time) in this revealing scene from Cersei’s childhood, where a wise woman predicted her future struggles and founded her paranoia.

S5 e2 – Jon is voted Lord Commander

Jon Snow doesn’t get a lot of happy moments, but his election to Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch was one of them – while it lasted.

S5 e4 – Stannis and Shireen bond

As the wannabe King expressed his love for his daughter, we should have known something was up, but this scene is made all the more poignant by the knowledge that Stannis would sacrifice Shireen later in the season.

S5 e5 – Tyrion and Jorah sail through Valyria

Game of Thrones can rarely be called poetic, but the scenes of Jorah and Tyrion sharing history as they quietly sailed through the post-apocalyptic wasteland of Valyria comes pretty darn close,

S5 e8 – The massacre at Hardhome

The series went full horror as the White Walkers and their undead army attacked a wildling encampment in one of the biggest battles we’d seen in Westeros.

S5 e9 – Daenerys escapes the fighting pit with Drogon

Daenerys escaped her doom on the back of her dragon in a brilliantly realized CGI flight.

S5 e10 – Arya kills Meryn Trant

The cruelest member of the Kingsguard was butchered by the young Stark in uncomfortably gory scenes – just another name crossed off her list.

S5 e10 – Cersei’s Walk of Shame

We never thought we’d feel sorry for the scheming Queen Regent, but her brutal punishment from the Faith Militant would be enough to make any character sympathetic.

S5 e10 Stannis is executed

His claim to the throne routed, the remaining Baratheon brother threw in the towel and accepted his fate at the hands of Brienne. Some shred of his honour must have been intact.

S5 e10 – "For the watch"

His death may not have lasted long, but the murder of Jon by his fellow brothers was an excruciating watch for fans already bruised from the deaths of many other characters over the years.