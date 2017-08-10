Firstly, looks like the battle between the Lannisters and the armies (and dragon) under Daenerys left absolute carnage, which all looks too much for poor old Tyrion…

And Jaime’s brother appears downright terrified as he stands by the invading queen. Has the Khaleesi, as the episode five trailer suggests, gone power mad?

Tyrion’s not the only one to brood by the Mother of Dragons. King in the North Jon Snow will be back alongside Daenerys in the next episode – but it doesn’t look like a happy reunion.

However, there is a slightly happier get-together between old friends Tyrion and Varys, with the two advisors of the Khaleesi sharing a drink in front of the Dragonstone throne. The pair have said before they don’t want Westeros to burn, so could they be discussing the recent fire-filled battle?

It’s hardly a picnic elsewhere in the Seven Kingdoms, as we see Cersei looking contemplative on her bed. Judging by how Tyrion has time to head back from Blackwater Rush to Dragonstone in this episode, it's likely there's also been time for the queen to hear the news of her brother (and lover) Jaime.

But hopefully there will be some lighter moments in the episode as Sam and Gilly both look set to return. But just what the Oldtown duo will get up to isn’t certain: Sam’s already healed Jorah, so he’ll need a new plot direction. Perhaps he’ll find something about the Night King in that massive stack of books?

Whatever Sam does, let’s hope it’s important: looks like he’ll be stealing screentime from the Starks, with the Winterfell kids missing in these photos. And there’s also no glimpse of what’s happening at The Wall, which is suspicious for an episode named after the fortress Eastwatch, based by the frozen sea. We’ve got our icy fingers crossed we’re due for some white walker action in a scene HBO won’t even hint at...

Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres on Mondays on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV at 2am, repeated at 9pm