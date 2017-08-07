For weeks now we’ve witnessed the Mother of Dragons struggle to sit and watch while Cersei and Euron picked off her allies one by one and now she seems to be going just a tad power mad – could she follow in the footsteps of her father?

Will Drogon convince Jon to bend the knee when the two come face-to-face? And what will happen when the White Walkers march on Eastwatch?

So many questions – all of which will hopefully be answered in next week’s episode.

Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres on Mondays on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV at 2am, repeated at 9pm