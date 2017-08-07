Daenerys is power mad and Jon Snow meets a dragon in new Game of Thrones trailer
The Mother of Dragons DID promise she'd take what was hers by fire and blood...
***WARNING: DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU HAVEN'T SEEN GAME OF THRONES EPISODE FOUR***
Still recovering from that epic Game of Thrones Dothraki Dragon Lannister battle?
Well, Daenerys Targaryen is already moving on from her victory against Cersei’s forces and encouraging them to do what she still hasn’t managed to make Jon Snow do – bend that knee.
For weeks now we’ve witnessed the Mother of Dragons struggle to sit and watch while Cersei and Euron picked off her allies one by one and now she seems to be going just a tad power mad – could she follow in the footsteps of her father?
Will Drogon convince Jon to bend the knee when the two come face-to-face? And what will happen when the White Walkers march on Eastwatch?
So many questions – all of which will hopefully be answered in next week’s episode.
Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres on Mondays on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV at 2am, repeated at 9pm