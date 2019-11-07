And although we’ve not seen a single episode yet, it seems that plans are already being made to prolong the series well into the future – at least as far as showrunner Lauren Hissrich is concerned.

Hissrich, who has previously worked with Netflix on Daredevil and The Umbrella Academy, claims that she has seven series worth of material planned for the show’s hero Geralt.

When asked by SFX Magazine about the possibility of a second season she said: “Second season? I’ve done it for seven seasons!

“We don’t have a second season yet – God willing we will. Right now it’s just about, ‘How do you set up stories that really capture audiences for years at a time?’

“The worst thing we could do is put all of our energies just into season one, and not be thinking about where these characters can grow to.”

Cavill is joined in the ensemble cast for the series by Freya Allan (The War of the Worlds), Jodhi May (Game of Thrones) and Adam Levy (Knightfall).

The show will be available to watch from December 20th and it will be very interesting to see if the series is able to satisfy fans of both the games and the books.

Until then you can watch the chilling trailer for the show.