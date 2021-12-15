The Witcher’s new cast members promise “added richness” in season 2

Netflix’s The Witcher returns for season two on Friday and judging by recent comments by the drama’s new stars, we can expect the upcoming series to be more “emotional”.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview, Bridgerton’s Adjoa Andoh – who joins the upcoming series as priestess Nenneke – opened up about how season two differs from its predecessor.

“There’s some kind of added richness, I think,” she said. “I think that this series is going deeper into the sort of emotional hinterland of the characters, as well as having all the plotting and the strategising – the sort of emotional, deeper exploration into who these people are. Which is good, I think.”

While Dune star Paul Bullion, who joins the cast as new witcher Lambert, added: “As it’s already been reported, we’re now on the same timeline now.

“But I think it’s going deeper into the relationships between the characters. I think it was kind of a stop around the continent, really, in season one, and understanding what a witcher is, and then how people came to be in the position they’re in.

“And now we see at the end of season one – you see, obviously, Ciri (Freya Allan) meeting Geralt (Henry Cavill), and now you get to see that relationship develop. It feels, in a way, more intimate.”

He went on to say that filming season two also “felt more intimate”, with the episodes exploring the politics and relationships.

“I think that’s what makes quite sexy viewing – the detail you can now explore. ‘Now you know what a witcher is, let’s go and see where they live.’ And that kind of detail is going to be exciting for the fans to see.”

Earlier this week, The Witcher’s Freya Allan revealed to RadioTimes.com that she had already seen scripts for season three, teasing that it is going to be “a great season”.

The Witcher season two streams on Netflix from Friday 17th December.