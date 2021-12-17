What are the monsters in The Witcher?
Geralt has his work cut out for him in season two.
After a long two-year wait, fans will finally be diving into The Witcher season two this weekend, which sees Henry Cavill reprise his role as fearsome monster hunter Geralt of Rivia.
While the world of this fantasy drama, which is based on the bestselling novels from Andrzej Sapkowski, is full of fascinating history and characters, it would be fair that the epic action sequences are a highlight of Netflix‘s adaptation.
There are plenty more to come in season two as Geralt will cross paths with more perilous threats, as he strives to protect Ciri from the malicious forces closing in around her.
Here’s your guide to what terrifying foes Geralt will be taking on season two.
The Bruxa
Appearance: While the Bruxa can shapeshift into the form of a beautiful human woman, her true appearance is usually smaller, capable of incredible feats of agility with her webbed wings. Those unfortunate enough to see her feed will be horrified as she dislocates her jaw to reveal a row of needle-like teeth.
The Leshy
Appearance: One for nature-lovers, the Leshy bears strong resemblance to a tree, only it has some more humanoid features that give it a way. Branches cluster together to create arms, legs and antlers, meaning they blend perfectly into their home in the woods, over which they are fiercely protective and very rarely leave.
The Myriapod
meet the Myriapod
THE WITCHER Season 2
December 17th pic.twitter.com/rsDzBRJHMx
Appearance: This monstrosity is among the most terrifying Geralt will face in season two. It’s bizarrely composited body includes the skull of a wolf, the horns of a ram, a segmented body similar to that of a centipede, and even some human-like hands sprouting from its torso. Swipe left.
The Zeugl
Appearance: This tentacled beast dwells underwater, but rather than a picturesque countryside stream it opts for the rancid sewers of Oxenfurt. They often make short work of anyone foolish enough to approach their habitat, with a giant mouth packed with multiple rows of teeth.
The Chernobog
Appearance: Little is known about this mysterious monster, which has only recently started cropping up around the continent, but it certainly leaves an impression with its black exoskeleton, bright yellow eyes and enormous wings, while it proves to be quite deadly with its razor-sharp fangs and talons.
The Basilisk
Appearance: A well-known creature from fantasy lore, the Basilisk is a snake-like monster, which has also been known to have multicoloured feathers on occasion. A swipe from its tail can be devastating, while its sharp fangs make it a formidable close-quarters opponent. Other features include scales, webbed wings, and V-shaped legs.
