The Sandman unveils trailer as release date confirmed

The fantasy drama, which is based on Gaiman's comic book series of the same name, began production back in 2020, with Tom Sturridge set to play Morpheus – the king of dreams and ruler of the Dreaming.

Netflix has officially confirmed the release date for The Sandman in a brand new trailer for the Neil Gaiman adaptation.

The Sandman follows Morpheus across hundreds of years as he's captured by an occult group and imprisoned for decades before managing to escape and rebuild his dream kingdom.

As part of Netflix's Geeked Week, the full-length trailer for The Sandman was revealed today (6th June).

You can watch the dramatic trailer below.

Netflix also confirmed the series will arrive on the streamer on 5th August 2022.

If that wasn't enough, executive producer Allan Heinberg revealed Mark Hamill himself has been cast as the voice of Merv Pumpkinhead.

The 12-part series also stars Game of Thrones' Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, Gone Girl's Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian and the likes of Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry and a host of other actors.

Netflix released a first-look at the adaptation back in September last year, giving fans a sneak-peek at Sturridge as the imprisoned Morpheus and Dance as Roderick Burgess, one of the occultists.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Back in February, Unforgotten's Sanjeev Bhaskar – who plays Cain in the fantasy series – said that he'd never worked on "anything of that kind of scale before".

Advertisement

"We shot one day in the studio and a couple of days on location, and in the studio the sets they were building – just walking around, I'd never seen anything like it," he said.

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.