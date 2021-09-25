Netflix releases first-look trailer for Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman

Well, Netflix had promised us we would be getting a massive look at some of its upcoming new and returning shows and they weren’t kidding – we can barely keep up with all the latest exciting developments.

One show that certainly caught our attention – and not just because its star, Tom Sturridge, spoke with more gravitas than we have ever heard before – is The Sandman – the new adaptation of the classic run of comics from the mind of Neil Gaiman.

Neil himself was also on hand to introduce us to the ambitious show that is being brought to Netflix by Allan Heinberg and he gave us a trailer for the show that demonstrates just how great and expansive it looks.

The Sandman is the story of people and places affected by Morpheus who is also known as the Dream King. He is obsessed with fixing all the cosmic and human mistakes he’s made during his vast existence.

Check out the first look trailer for The Sandman for yourselves below!

Looks good, right? Well, wait until you see the cast list. Netflix has secured some serious talent for The Sandman as Sturridge will be joined on screen by, amongst others, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, David Thewlis, Jenna Coleman, Stephen Fry, Patton Oswalt, Joely Richardson, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste… can we have this show now, please?

David S. Goyer is the executive producer for The Sandman, which he co-wrote with Heinberg. The 10-episode series is set to land on Netflix at some point in 2022 and we will let you know as soon as we get an exact release date.

