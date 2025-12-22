**Warning: Contains spoilers for The Mighty Nein finale.**

The tense conclusion to the first season of Critical Role’s animated adaptation of The Mighty Nein is upon us. Can this ragtag group of misfits finally get their act together, successfully retrieve the Luxon Beacon, and help stop the war between the Dwendalian Empire and the Kryn Dynasty - proving they’re not, in fact, "a bag of idiots"?

But with the ancient relic locked away inside the Soltryce Academy under the watchful eye of Trent Ikithon - the Archmage who has orchestrated the escalating conflict - and his deadly Volstruckers, along with the Empire’s forces, the odds of successfully pulling off such a heist are incredibly slim, even with the help of the charismatic Gentleman.

As if that wasn’t daunting enough, Caleb has a score to settle with his former mentor and abuser. Will he stick to the plan and help his newfound friend, Nott, retrieve the Beacon, or will he give in to the temptation of revenge? The Zadash job is a monumental undertaking, made all the more perilous with the city’s guards on high alert.

So when the Mighty Nein steal an enchanted invitation to gain access to the final night of the Harvest Close festival, do they manage to pull off their biggest job yet? It’s time to delve into the climactic events of The Mighty Nein season finale.

The Mighty Nein Ending explained: Does the party steal the beacon?



Well, not quite. Their ambitious plan to infiltrate the Soltryce Academy during the Harvest Close festival party, distract Archmage Trent Ikithon and the Volstruckers, while Caleb and Nott retrieve the Luxon Beacon, surprisingly worked out - even with Beau and Jester having to swap roles and Nott having to confront her fear of water.

However, even best laid plans go awry, and the heist screeches to a halt after Caleb falters when his former mentor and abuser tempts him with the power of the Luxon Beacon and Dunamancy. "We could discover its secrets and push beyond any arcanist in history," Trent Ikithon invites. "That’s what you always wanted, isn’t it? The power to change this world, the power to change your past." It’s all very Return of the Jedi…

But before Caleb has the chance to re-join the dark side, the Mighty Nein’s hopes of covertly sneaking out with the artefact comes to a tumultuous finish, as the Kryn strike team also crash the party. An explosive battle erupts as the various factions struggle to capture and regain the Luxon beacon - while the party escapes through the sewers.

However, the Kryn have the same idea and the Mighty Nein charge into battle to try and claim the artefact. But the strike team have a trick up their sleeve - they use the Luxon Beacon to submerge the sewer in darkness, ambushing the party. To try and help save Jester and his newfound friends, Fjord thrusts the yellow orb into his chest (hello Uk’otoa!) and levels up with brand new powers - taking out the Kryn warriors.

And yet, more of the strike team pour in, with the battered and bruised Mighty Nein regrouping for one final charge. "Die in a blaze of glory then?" Fjord asks, "Is there any other way?" Beau responds. That’s until Yasha enters the fray - slicing a Kryn's heads off with her greatsword. She manages to pick the orb up, but this activates the mark on her neck. This defiant act breaks Obann’s grip over her, giving her just enough time to beg the Mighty Nein, "Please…help me."

Does Caleb finally get his revenge on Trent Ikithon?



For someone who once vowed "I will not rest until I burn you and everything you have built to the ground", the former Volstrucker lowers his flame aimed towards his abuser surprisingly quickly in the climactic act.

Earlier revelations establish that the Archmage in the Cerberus Assembly has long been pulling the strings - torturing, conditioning and moulding his students into fanatically loyal and deadly arcane assassins for the Empire, and for his own nefarious uses.

Much like Palpatine’s psychological manipulation and corruption of Anakin in the Star Wars saga, Trent Ikithon has a deeply powerful hold over Caleb, as well as Astrid and Eadwulf. And while he hasn’t yet gained the strength to overpower his former mentor ("did you actually think you could escape me, Bren?"), his bond with Nott and the influence of the Mighty Nein has certainly set him on a different trajectory.

It’s a complex, deeply abusive relationship - Trent’s constant "Little Spark" and "favourite pupil" comments only twist the knife deeper - but the hope now is that Caleb can finally break free from the cycle of abuse and trauma, with his newfound friends at his side.

Does Essek manage to retrieve the Luxon Beacon? And whose side is he really on?



Instructed by the Bright Queen to retrieve the relic from the Dwendalian Empire after he betrayed his friend Verrat - shockingly framing him for his own actions - Essek leads the strike team as they storm the Soltryce Academy to reclaim the Beacon.

Once the team successfully captures the religious artefact, an explosive battle breaks out across the city, with the Volstruckers and Trent Ikithon hot on their heels. And despite containing the Archmage in a purple orb, he breaks free, lassoing his captor and hurling them into the academy building.

The soldier is then crushed by a stone fist commanded by Trent. When the helmet is removed, it’s revealed to be a bloody and battered Essek - the very individual who handed the Luxon Beacon over to Archmage in the first place.

As previously revealed, Essek was secretly working with the Empire in the hope of unlocking the full potential of dunamancy to save his mother, who suffered from typhros. Believing the Cerberus Assembly’s powerful mages could help with the breakthrough for a cure - as the Dynasty execute those afflicted - he smuggled the religious relic into enemy hands, inadvertently causing a war.

While he outwardly follows the Bright Queen’s order to retrieve the Beacon, her own cruelty hangs over him: as she forced him to execute his mother, all while concealing that she suffers from the very same condition.

It’s clear that Essek is caught between impossible loyalties - to his people and to the mother he couldn’t save - leaving his true allegiance uncertain.

Does Yasha finally join the Mighty Nein?



Not quite yet. While the barbarian originally travelled with Mollymauk Tealeaf as part of the Fletching and Moondrop Traveling Carnival of Curiosities in the original TTRPG campaign, the animated adaptation has condensed events, shifting backstory details along the way.

Throughout the series, Yasha has been controlled by an ominous entity compelling her to commit terrible acts of violence as the feared "Orphanmaker." In her flashback with her wife Zuala, we hear the voice pressing in on her "remember why you’re here, Orphanmaker. Remember your purpose, remember my plan."

That voice belongs to Obann, a cambion (half-demon, half-human) who’s been using her as his instrument - and sending her after the Luxon Beacon. But when she picks up the relic in the sewers, something shifts. The Beacon’s presence appears to break Obann’s hold for just long enough for her to reach out and ask the Mighty Nein for help.

So while she isn’t officially part of the party yet, the stage is very clearly set for Yasha to join the group in season 2.

Who really is Mollymauk - and what do the eye tattoos mean?



Episodes seven and eight have given us our most unsettling revelations yet about the charming but memory-addled Tiefling blood hunter. Through a series of ominous activations and interactions, the truth about his murky past - and his mysterious eye tattoos - is finally beginning to surface.

After pulling the Death tarot card (talk about foreshadowing), Molly is violently thrown and pinned against a wall, only to be confronted by Vess DeRogna - the half-elven mage and member of the Cerberus Assembly. "Strange, because I remember killing you, Lucien," Vess confesses, claiming the mantle of the Nonagon herself - glowy red eye marks and all - and vowing to make sure he stays dead this time.

But what is the Nonagon? It’s a title bestowed upon a marked individual, signifying their connection to the cosmic entity known as the Eyes of Nine (also called the Somnovem). Those with the title are granted immense power - along with mystical eye tattoos - by the ancient eldritch beings. Molly was once Lucien Tavelle, better known as Lucien the Nonagon: the leader of the Tombtaker cult who was previously granted this title.

As the nine eye tattoos marking his body begin to activate in a sudden red flash, it’s clear that Molly’s forgotten past isn’t quite as buried as he thought, but lying dormant as he rebukes Vess’ ambush. His brief blackout moment, which leaves Jester shaken, deepens the unease, punctuated with his soft and apologetic "sorry, love."

As tarot cards rain down around the tiefling, one lands face-up - the eye card, signifying that whatever Lucien was, the looming threat lingers.

Is the Traveler real - or just in Jester’s head?

Throughout the series so far, the Mighty Nein have repeatedly questioned whether the chaotic blue tiefling’s trickster deity - and self-proclaimed "best friend" - truly exists, or whether Jester has been talking to an imaginary companion all along.

However, "The Zadash Job" finally puts that doubt to rest, confirming that the Traveler is indeed very real - and more than willing to come to his follower’s aid during the Soltryce Academy heist.

Forced to swap roles with Beau after the gang discover that Lord Sharpe is on the party guest list, Jester finds herself facing a daunting leap to create a distraction. As she attempts the daring feat, she almost falls short - until a green-cloaked figure reaches out and catches her. With long ginger locks, sharp elven features, and glowing green eyes, the Traveler finally appears!

The deity shares a tender moment with Jester, admitting that she’s his "favourite" and reassuring her, "my dear, I am always with you." While he’s clearly a powerful entity, it’s equally clear that there’s far more to this enigmatic figure than meets the eye - especially given his intriguing ties to both Vox Machina and The Mighty Nein campaigns…

The Mighty Nein is available to stream on Prime Video.

