Game of Thrones author George RR Martin has always made it clear that his epic series of novels is set in a land loosely based on Medieval Britain – but until now we hadn't realised quite how influential the British Isles have been on both the books and the TV show.

Advertisement

In a fascinating video history lesson (yes, really), YouTuber RealLifeLore explores some of the similarities and differences between Westeros and Ancient Britain – spoiler: there probably weren't any dragons or giants in Britain – and one of the most striking revelations is just how closely the map of the Seven Kingdoms seems to be based on the British Isles.