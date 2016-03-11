The final Game of Thrones book might catch up with the TV series after all
George RR Martin won't beat HBO before series six — but he might make it before the show ends...
The scriptwriters for HBO's Game of Thrones are in a rather odd situation.
Series six of the epic fantasy show will very soon overtake George RR Martin's books, on which the series is based. So next month, when Tyrion, Cersei and Daenerys are back on our screens, huge plot mysteries like the death (or non-death) of Jon Snow will be resolved on TV before they've even been published in the Fire and Ice novels.
This has been a long time coming, after Martin announced in January that he wouldn't be able to finish his sixth book in the series, The Winds of Winter, in time for the new series.
But when a fan asked in the comments section of his blog if there's a chance of the final book A Dream of Spring being written before the last ever season of the TV show, he replied, "if the show runs 10 seasons, maybe."
He also added that he would have liked Winds of Winter to be finished by now. "I wish the book was done". Don't we all, George, don't we all.