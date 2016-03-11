This has been a long time coming, after Martin announced in January that he wouldn't be able to finish his sixth book in the series, The Winds of Winter, in time for the new series.

But when a fan asked in the comments section of his blog if there's a chance of the final book A Dream of Spring being written before the last ever season of the TV show, he replied, "if the show runs 10 seasons, maybe."

Advertisement

He also added that he would have liked Winds of Winter to be finished by now. "I wish the book was done". Don't we all, George, don't we all.