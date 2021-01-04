In an interview with Consequence of Sound, the showrunner revealed said "it has become really fun and breezy to write again," adding: "That worries me. It’s feeling enjoyable."

He went on to explain: "I should be in intense, deep introspection for this. I know, obviously, that every season of a television show gets a little bit harder because all of your original best instincts to explore have been explored.

"So, you have to start going to some of the areas that it wouldn’t at first have occurred you to go to in those stories, and those are always a little trickier to make feel as big and as fascinating as the stuff you hit early on. So, it’s challenging."

More like this

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming &amp; On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Kripke confessed he is a perfectionist when it comes to the show, stating: "I like my seasons when they’re over. When I’m making them, I’m like, 'Man, how do we make this better?'

"So, nothing makes me happier to say than, 'Oh, I’ve got a whole bunch of notes. Go make it better, dude.' I’m not the guy who’s like, 'It’s over, and I’m happy.' I’m just like, 'Yeah, man. I wish I had another month with everything.'"

We likely won't get to see the boys take on more supes until the end of the year at the very earliest, so hopefully that gives Kripke enough time to get into "intense, deep introspection" mode.

Season two's explosive ending saw Jack Quaid's Hughie Campbell part ways with Karl Urban's foul-mouth Billy Butcher, a move that will no doubt affect the future of the boys' anti-supe operation now that it has lost its canary.

Though we don't know much about the plot of season three, we do know Supernatural's Jensen Ackles will be joining the cast as Soldier Boy, a character that parodies Marvel's Captain America.

Advertisement

The Boys seasons one and two are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for Amazon Prime for £7.99 a month with a 30-day free trial, or read our guide to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime. Want something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide