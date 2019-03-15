Netflix finally makes Star Trek shorts available for UK users – but they're extremely hard to find
The Star Trek: Discovery spin-off series 'Short Treks' has arrived in the UK for the first time – although Netflix has tucked all four episodes away from view and made them bizarrely difficult to find unless you know exactly what you're looking for.
Beginning with the episode titled Runaway, the 15-minute mini-episodes are now available to watch internationally. But you have to locate them first.
If you're a Star Trek fan, you'll want to search for "Star Trek: Discovery" and then click for more info. Next to the tab "episodes", you'll find another tab called "trailers & more". Click on this, and then scroll all the way to the right and – SUCCESS! – you'll find four episodes: Runaway, Calypso, The Brightest Star, and Escape Artist.
Or you could just follow the links above. You're welcome!
Star Trek fans are delighted – even if they're having to step in and help people locate the elusive episodes.
This article was originally published on 17 January 2019