If you're a Star Trek fan, you'll want to search for "Star Trek: Discovery" and then click for more info. Next to the tab "episodes", you'll find another tab called "trailers & more". Click on this, and then scroll all the way to the right and – SUCCESS! – you'll find four episodes: Runaway, Calypso, The Brightest Star, and Escape Artist.

Or you could just follow the links above. You're welcome!

Star Trek fans are delighted – even if they're having to step in and help people locate the elusive episodes.

This article was originally published on 17 January 2019