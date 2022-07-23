The show is a long-awaited live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's legendary comic book series, in which the King of Dreams is captured by human sorcerers and held captive for a century.

Netflix has finally unveiled the first full-length trailer for The Sandman , which dropped online during the show's San Diego Comic-Con panel this evening.

When he eventually breaks free of his containment, Dream finds that both the human world and his domain have become far more dangerous in his absence, which sends him down the long path of restoring order.

It's a sweeping epic that has the potential to be huge for Netflix, so naturally, fans have been champing at the bit to see more of what the first season has in store – that's one dream which has now been granted. Watch below:

Tom Sturridge takes the lead role of Dream, which will surely be a breakout gig for the little-known star (you might recognise him from The Boat that Rocked), while a stellar ensemble of famous faces fills out the supporting cast.

Among them is Doctor Who's Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, an alternate version of the fan-favourite DC superhero, who is known for dabbling in magic and the occult.

Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones), Charles Dance (also Game of Thrones, plus The Crown), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), David Thewlis (I'm Thinking of Ending Things) and Stephen Fry (It's A Sin) also star in the first season.

The Sandman is a major investment for Netflix, whose finances have come under increased scrutiny recently, with the streamer reportedly spending $15 million per episode of the show (in addition to an undisclosed sum for the story rights).

This trailer suggests they haven't wasted a penny of that, however, showcasing impressive visual effects fit for the cinema, which really are necessary for a saga of such enormous scope.

The Sandman is available to stream on Netflix from Friday 5th August. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

