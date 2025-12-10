The showrunners of Percy Jackson and the Olympians have opened up about how Zeus actor Lance Reddick will be honoured in season 2 – and why the recasting doesn't have to be addressed.

Ad

Reddick, who starred as the almighty Zeus in season 1, died in March 2023 at the age of 60. His death came shortly after production on season 1 wrapped, making the show his final TV appearance.

Last year, it was confirmed that Courtney B Vance will take over the role of Zeus for season 2. However, considering Zeus often arrives in different forms in the books, the show's bosses didn't feel the need for the new season to address the recasting.

Why won't Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 address Zeus being recast?

In the books, Zeus appears in various forms – so it makes sense for him to look a bit different in season 2.

Co-creator Jonathan E Steinberg previously told Entertainment Weekly: "A lot of thought and attention and discomfort was applied to the question of just how do you deal with losing somebody so soon?

"He'd only really been in a few scenes and was instantly important to everyone. He just was such a presence with cast, on screen and off. Where we came down was to let the character continue to be."

Author Rick Riordan also said he thinks the change feels "seamless".

However, clearly everyone on set wanted to honour Reddick's memory, with executive producer Craig Silverstein recalling: "Courtney was so great when he showed up – he made this speech to the cast and crew honouring Lance and saying that he knew what the responsibility was about stepping into the shoes of that performance.

"And it ended up being very emotional but very, very fulfilling. We were certain we had made the right choice before, but we were really certain when he gave that beautiful speech on the set before stepping in front of the camera."

Star Walker Scobell, who plays Percy Jackson, added that Reddick's wife came to watch Vance's scenes and that he honoured the late star "spectacularly", while Riordan said he had "a lot of conversations" with Vance about how to honour Reddick's legacy.

Who is Zeus actor Courtney B Vance?

Vance is known for a variety of roles across the big and small screen, including Seaman Jones in The Hunt for Red October, Roger Hines in Space Cowboys, and Mr George Grandey in Dangerous Minds.

More recently, the actor took on the role of Cobra Bubbles in the live-action Lilo and Stitch movie and Marshall Tryon in Ryan Murphy's Grotesquerie.

Courtney B Vance. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Vance has been open about how he wanted to honour Reddick's legacy on the set of Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2, recently telling Deadline: "I didn’t want to have to come into a project under those circumstances.

"And the first thing I did, before I began, I just thanked everybody and we prayed. So, that meant a lot for everyone. I don’t take it lightly.

"I would rather not be here, and have him be here. But they embraced me, and I honoured him with them. So, it was a really wonderful moment."

Percy Jackson and the Olympians will be released on Disney+ in December 2025.

Ad

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.