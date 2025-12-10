It's been two years since Percy Jackson and the Olympians first debuted on Disney Plus, but finally the fantasy series, based on the books by Rick Riordan, is back for season 2.

The cast is once again led by Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri as Percy, Annabeth and Grover, while Dior Goodjohn and Charlie Bushnell have now been promoted to series regulars, after appearing a guest capacity as Clarisse La Rue and Luke Castellan is season 1.

This season sees Percy returning to Camp Half-Blood one year later to find that his friendship with Annabeth is changing and Grover is missing. Meanwhile, he learns he has a cyclops for a brother, and camp is under siege from the forces of Kronos.

With his whole world turned upside down, Percy journeys into the deadly Sea of Monsters. But, now that the series is airing new episodes, when can fans expect to see the rest of them?

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the release schedule for Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 release schedule – When are new episodes out?

Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood in Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2. Disney/David Bukach

The first two episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians arrived on Disney Plus on Wednesday 10th December, while the season has switched to a weekly release for the rest of its run.

That means that future episodes will debut on the platform each Wednesday, until the finale is released on Wednesday 21st January 2026.

You can find the full release schedule for Percy Jackson and the Olympians below.

Season 2 episode 1 – I Play Dodgeball with Cannibals - Wednesday 10th December 2025

Season 2 episode 2 – Demon Pigeons Attack - Wednesday 10th December 2025

Season 2 episode 3 – We Board the Princess Andromeda - Wednesday 17th December 2025

Season 2 episode 4 – Clarisse Blows Up Everything - Wednesday 24th December 2025

Season 2 episode 5 – We Check In to CC's Spa & Resort - Wednesday 31st December 2025

Season 2 episode 6 – Nobody Gets the Fleece - Wednesday 7th January 2026

Season 2 episode 7 – I Go Down with the Ship - Wednesday 14th January 2026

Season 2 episode 8 – The Fleece Works Its Magic Too Well - Wednesday 21st January 2026

How many episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 will there be?

Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson and Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase in Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2. Disney/David Bukach

Like season 1 before it, season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will be made up of eight episodes. The season has been based on Rick Riordan's second novel in the Percy Jackson series, The Sea of Monsters.

Thankfully, fans don't need to worry that these eight episodes will be the final ones they will see. Well ahead of season 2 airing, the series was also renewed for a third season, with that run set to adapt the third book in Riordan's series, The Titan's Curse.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 continues on Disney+ on Wednesdays.

