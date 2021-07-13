One Piece 1019 release date: Spoilers for next chapter

As the best-selling manga of all time – not to mention being the basis for one of the most popular TV shows in the world – it’s safe to say that each chapter of One Piece is highly anticipated.

Running since 1997, Eiichiro Oda’s manga has now reached an incredible chapter count, with number 1019 the next due out with the series showing no sign of slowing down.

As with each new release, speculation has already begun as to what may happen in the next instalment, with fan theories swarming over the true identity of the Sun God, Who’s Who’s fate and more potential yonko-level fights.

So if you aren’t worried about a few potential spoilers, here’s everything we know about One Piece 1019.

One Piece 1019 release date

One Piece 1019 will be released on Sunday 18th July 2021.

Fans have had to wait a little longer than usual for chapter 1019, after creator and author Eiichiro Oda took a break the week before. There may be a bit more waiting after chapter 1019 also, as One Piece’s manga anthology magazine Shonen Jump Weekly will be taking breaks for the Tokyo Olympics and Obon Summer Break.

One Piece 1019 spoilers

Spoilers for One Piece 1019 will be released around 14th and 15th July when the raw scans become available.

However, we can have a few predictions about where the chapter might head based on previous instalments, with the most prominent focus likely to be the fallout from Jinbe and Who’s Who’s fight.

Even if Who’s Who is down, we do expect him to rise again – there will likely be a few uses of the Awakened Devil fruit before this series ends. The Cipher Pol are chasing him also, and may well be the ones to finish him off for good.

We’re also likely to find out more about the Sun God Nika seeing as the figure played such a key role in the last chapter, and Jinbe certainly did seem to know of the legend. We may even have a reveal of the Sun God in 1019, with a fan theory that this figure may actually be Luffy.

The Beast Pirates are also after Tama after she turned the tide of the war, so hopefully chapter 1019 will show her escaping their clutches.

There may also be another fight in the next chapter – a fan theory suggests that Zoro, now enhanced with Miyagi’s special medicine, will join the chaos at the Live Stage and start a yonko-level fight with King the Conflagration. Alternatively, we may also see a continuation of Sanji and Queen the Plague’s battle.

There’s an outside chance we may see more of the Numbers also, with five more still to be introduced.

One Piece 1018: What happened?

One Piece 1018 ‘Jinbe vs Who’s Who’ lived up to its title’s promise by showing us one of the best fights in the entire series, as the two pirates engaged in a rather explosive clash.

Beast pirate Who’s Who revealed the truth of his hybrid form, using a devil fruit to transform into a sabre-tooth tiger and combining it with Rokushiki.

However, perhaps the most important part of the episode was Who’s Who bringing up the Sun God Nika, who according to legend freed slaves from captivity. Who’s Who inquires what Jinbe knows about the myth, seeing as Jinbe was a former leader of the Sun Pirates who were initially made up of Fish-Man slaves.

However, Jinbe was offended that Who’s Who associated his race with slavery, and in retaliation struck him in the face with a powerful Fish-Man karate strike.

The chapter then ends with Who’s Who knocked down and seemingly defeated, as the area around them begins to crumble.

One Piece Manga: How to read One Piece online

The One Piece manga is available to read in English on the Viz Media website, the Mangaplus website, and the Shonen Jump app. New chapters are available on several of the platforms for free for a limited time, with a paid subscription required to read older instalments.

One Piece 1019 is released on Sunday 18th July. Visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.