The official One Piece social media accounts confirmed that the delay was due to author Eiichiro Oda's "poor health" (although added that he is "recuperating well") as the new publication date was announced.

A statement read: “Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 45 (on sale Monday, October 6) will not feature a new chapter of ONE PIECE due to the author's poor health.

"Although ONE PIECE appears in the contents page and reader survey postcard for Issue 45, we were unable to make corrections in time due to the printing process. We sincerely apologise for this.

"The next chapter will be published in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 46 (on sale Tuesday, October 14). The author is recuperating well. We sincerely appreciate your continued support for ONE PIECE.”

The One Piece manga is currently delving into the Elbaf arc, covering the mysterious and notorious God Valley Incident.

Meanwhile, the anime is continuing the Egghead Island arc, airing each week on Crunchyroll.

Elsewhere, fans are gearing up for the release of the live-action One Piece season 2 on Netflix, with the streamer recently revealing first-looks at Loguetown and Reverse Mountain.

