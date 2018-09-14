“I get a call that says, ‘Kiernan is allergic to the cat,’” Sabrina showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told Entertainment Weekly. “It did go through my mind: Could Salem be a dog?”

Of course not, so the cat had to stay – Shipka just didn’t get too close. “We keep at a safe distance,” she said. “It’s like, ‘Actors That Didn’t Get Along in Shows: Kiernan and the Cat Hated Each Other.’”

Netflix's reboot of Sabrina the Teenage Witch is going to be very different from the 90s comedy, as the creepy trailer reinforced when it was released on Thursday.

The show has been reimagined as a dark coming-of-age story that also stars former Doctor Who actress Michelle Gomez, Lord of the Rings' Miranda Otto, and The Office's Lucy Davis, to name a few.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina lands on Netflix on 26th October