Stranger Things 3 meanwhile will not be out until summer 2019.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is set to be a darker take on Sabrina's origin story, a coming-of-age tale with touches of horror.

It's not all going to be dark and dangerous however, at least if the mood being created on the show's official Twitter account is anything to go by.

Shipka is joined in the cast by The Office's Lucy Davis and Miranda Otto as her aunts Hilda and Zelda, Ross Lynch as her love interest Harvey and Doctor Who's Michelle Gomez as evil teacher Mary Wardell.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will arrive on Netflix on 26th October 2018