And then the two appear in what looks like Dany's audience chamber…

...As the invading queen sits staring from her family throne…

So will the duo receive a warm welcome? It depends who you ask. Although Stormborn doesn't look outright hostile, her new advisor Varys looks to be offering advice he doesn’t want overheard. A word of caution perhaps?

Varys also pops up alongside Melisandre, the red priestess who has returned to Dragonstone, where she once advised Stannis Baratheon. And she’s probably in a very awkward position – and not just because she's on a cliff's edge. Jon banished her from the north end of season six for her part in burning Shireen Baratheon at the stake, and Varys has a huge distrust of all things Lord of Light.

We’ve also been gifted a glimpse of Hand of the Queen, Tyrion, who recently suffered defeat after the ships he directed south of Dorne were captured by a blood-hungry Euron Greyjoy.

Elsewhere, we get a look at Grey Worm in his unsullied armour, maybe just before the impending battle of Casterly Rock.

And finally, there’s also a shot of Sansa in Winterfell, walking alongside a far-too-happy-looking Littlefinger.

Come on, that’s almost a smile on his face! Something must be very wrong in the North. But at least we don't have too long to wait until we find out what...

Advertisement

Game of Thrones season 7 is on Mondays on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV at 2am, repeated at 9pm