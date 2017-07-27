New Game of Thrones photos tease Daenerys and Jon Snow's big get-together
Praise the old gods and the new!
Six and a bit Game of Thrones seasons and one or two deaths later, it might finally happen: King in the North Jon Snow could actually come face-to-face with Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen. At least if the episode three trailer and these new sneak-peek photos gifted from the Lord of Light/HBO press office are anything to go by.
Although the Westeros rulers don’t appear in the same shot together, it looks pretty clear Jon’s voyage from Winterfell to Dany’s stronghold of Dragonstone will be a fast one, with the new images showing Snow stepping on shore with Davos…
And then the two appear in what looks like Dany's audience chamber…
...As the invading queen sits staring from her family throne…
So will the duo receive a warm welcome? It depends who you ask. Although Stormborn doesn't look outright hostile, her new advisor Varys looks to be offering advice he doesn’t want overheard. A word of caution perhaps?
Varys also pops up alongside Melisandre, the red priestess who has returned to Dragonstone, where she once advised Stannis Baratheon. And she’s probably in a very awkward position – and not just because she's on a cliff's edge. Jon banished her from the north end of season six for her part in burning Shireen Baratheon at the stake, and Varys has a huge distrust of all things Lord of Light.
We’ve also been gifted a glimpse of Hand of the Queen, Tyrion, who recently suffered defeat after the ships he directed south of Dorne were captured by a blood-hungry Euron Greyjoy.
Elsewhere, we get a look at Grey Worm in his unsullied armour, maybe just before the impending battle of Casterly Rock.
And finally, there’s also a shot of Sansa in Winterfell, walking alongside a far-too-happy-looking Littlefinger.
Come on, that’s almost a smile on his face! Something must be very wrong in the North. But at least we don't have too long to wait until we find out what...
Game of Thrones season 7 is on Mondays on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV at 2am, repeated at 9pm