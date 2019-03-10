"The lovely thing about Good Omens is it has a beginning, it has a middle, and it has an end," he said at SXSW in Austin, Texas, after giving the audience the first significant taster of the show (20 minutes of footage).

"Season 1 of Good Omens is Good Omens. It's brilliant. It finishes. You have six episodes and we're done. We won't try to build in all these things to try to let it continue indefinitely."

The series, which follows an angel (Michael Sheen) and a demon (David Tennant) in 2019 as they prepare for the imminent apocalypse, is based his 1990 novel of the same name, written with the late Terry Pratchett.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the footage "included scenes set in The Garden of Eden, another with Aziraphale (Sheen) and Crowley (Tennant) inspiring William Shakespeare (sort of) and a scene introducing Jon Hamm as Aziraphale’s oblivious blowhard boss, the Archangel Gabriel."

It also gave an indication of the dry comedic tone of the show, which EW compared to Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy. At the Q&A, Tennant said that it is "a buddy movie through time".

"Aziraphale and Crowley complete each other and very much the yin to each other’s yang," he said. "They do exist as one, I think.”

How extremely exciting.

Good Omens set to be released on Amazon Prime Video globally on Friday 31st May 2019