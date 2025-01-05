The first season proved incredibly twisty and, while we're still waiting on a UK release date for season 2, it's already arriving in the US.

Here's everything you need to know about when new episodes of Mayfair Witches season 2 are released on AMC.

Mayfair Witches season 2 release schedule: When are new episodes out?

New episodes of Mayfair Witches season 2 are released every Sunday on AMC and AMC+ so the expected release schedule looks like this:

Episode 1 - Lasher - 5th January 2025

Episode 2 - 12th January 2025

Episode 3 - 19th January 2025

Episode 4 - 26th January 2025

Episode 5 - 2nd February 2025

Episode 6 - 9th February 2025

Episode 7 - 16th February 2025

Episode 8 - 23rd February 2025

Esta Spalding, Sarah Cornwell, Megan Mostyn-Brown, and Sean Reycraft are among those to have written for the new season.

Beth Grant and Erica Gimpel in Mayfair Witches. AMC/Alfonso Bresciani

How many episodes will Mayfair Witches season 2 consist of?

Mayfair Witches season 2 is expected to consist of eight episodes, just like season 1.

Will Mayfair Witches season 2 be released in the UK?

Yes, we're expecting Mayfair Witches season 2 to be released in the UK at some point, after season 1 was released on BBC iPlayer.

However, a date hasn't been announced just yet.

Mayfair Witches season 2 will be available on AMC and AMC+ in the US. Season 1 is available to stream now.

