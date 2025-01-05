Mayfair Witches season 2 release schedule: When are new episodes on AMC?
Rowan Fielding and her supernatural family are back for more.
As Mayfair Witches returns for season 2 on AMC, fans are clamouring to find out what will happen next in the supernatural series based on Anne Rice's beloved novels.
With Alexandra Daddario leading the ensemble cast as Rowan Fielding, the show follows a neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches.
The first season proved incredibly twisty and, while we're still waiting on a UK release date for season 2, it's already arriving in the US.
Here's everything you need to know about when new episodes of Mayfair Witches season 2 are released on AMC.
Mayfair Witches season 2 release schedule: When are new episodes out?
New episodes of Mayfair Witches season 2 are released every Sunday on AMC and AMC+ so the expected release schedule looks like this:
- Episode 1 - Lasher - 5th January 2025
- Episode 2 - 12th January 2025
- Episode 3 - 19th January 2025
- Episode 4 - 26th January 2025
- Episode 5 - 2nd February 2025
- Episode 6 - 9th February 2025
- Episode 7 - 16th February 2025
- Episode 8 - 23rd February 2025
Esta Spalding, Sarah Cornwell, Megan Mostyn-Brown, and Sean Reycraft are among those to have written for the new season.
How many episodes will Mayfair Witches season 2 consist of?
Mayfair Witches season 2 is expected to consist of eight episodes, just like season 1.
Will Mayfair Witches season 2 be released in the UK?
Yes, we're expecting Mayfair Witches season 2 to be released in the UK at some point, after season 1 was released on BBC iPlayer.
However, a date hasn't been announced just yet.
Mayfair Witches season 2 will be available on AMC and AMC+ in the US. Season 1 is available to stream now.
Authors
Louise Griffin is the Sci-Fi & Fantasy Editor for Radio Times, covering everything from Doctor Who, Star Wars and Marvel to House of the Dragon and Good Omens. She previously worked at Metro as a Senior Entertainment Reporter and has a degree in English Literature.