Masters of the Universe's official Twitter account announced that the main cast will be comprised of Star Wars legend Mark Hamill as Skeletor, Game of Thrones star Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn, Supergirl's Chris Wood as He-Man and Buffy's Sarah Michelle Gellar as his ally Teela.

Kevin Smith is serving as an executive producer on the series, having made his name on the likes of Clerks and Dogma.

"I cannot believe the lineup of talent I get to play with," he told THR. "The incredible, star-studded cast that Mattel’s Rob David and Netflix’s Ted Biaselli assembled for our Masters of the Universe series will let any lifelong He-Man fan know we’re treating this cartoon seriously and honouring the legendary world of Eternia with A-list talent.

More like this

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"Chris, Sarah, Mark, Lena and the other amazing actors and actresses have given performances so powerful and real in a show that features a talking giant green tiger. With these fantastic performers behind our characters, it’ll be crazy easy to immerse yourself in the swords and sorcery of our epic sci-fi soap opera."

This isn't the first Masters of the Universe project to land on Netflix, as She-Ra and the Princesses of Power has been available on the streaming service since 2018.

Advertisement

There is not yet a release date for Masters of the Universe: Revelation.