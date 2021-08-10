Netflix drops apocalyptic new Lucifer season 6 trailer featuring all-new villain
The final episodes are just round the corner.
Published:
With the final series of Lucifer just one calendar month away today (yes, the date is marked in our diary), it’s the perfect time to get excited about the remaining episodes.
Thankfully, Netflix has given us a brand new trailer to obsess over as we count down the days.
And it’s a good’un. Two minutes and 21 seconds filled with drama, action and even animation. Plus, not only do we get to see our favourites back on fine form, but there’s a glimpse of a hotly-anticipated brand new addition to the series too.
As previously announced, Deadpool star Brianna Hildebrand joins the show this season as Rory, a “rebellious, angsty, and ready-to-start-some-trouble angel” who looks up to Tom Ellis’s original rebel Lucifer to start with.
Clearly she’s had a change of heart by the time we meet her though, as in this first look at the character we see her sitting on top of a sky-high throne asking the provocative question, “Wanna help me destroy Lucifer Morningstar?”. And it looks like she means business. Eek.
As you’d expect by now, the trailer also features the usual helping of charisma, humour and swagger that have made the show such a hit with fans. You can watch the trailer, released by Netflix via its Twitter page today, below:
Six incredible seasons. One epic conclusion.— Netflix (@netflix) August 10, 2021
The final season of Lucifer premieres September 10. pic.twitter.com/ukVsqLUFQ9
Of course we’ll be gutted when the series eventually meets its maker, but it looks like we’ve got lots of thrills and spills to come before the show is dead and buried. If you want to make sure you know every scrap of information about the upcoming final series, check out our special Lucifer guide with cast information and plot details, in time for the new episodes arriving next month.
The final season of Lucifer drops on Netflix on 10th September. If you’re looking for something else to watch in the mean time, check out our TV Guide for all the inspiration you need.