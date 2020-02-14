Back in June 2019, thousands of Lucifer fans had signed a petition calling for a season 6, proving that there's certainly demand for more devilish fun from Mr Morningstar.

Season five was previously announced as the show's last, and has been extended from ten episodes to 16, including a special all-singing and dancing episode featuring singer Debbie Gibson.

Of the fifth season, the series show-runners previously stated: “We are so incredibly thankful to Netflix for resurrecting our show last season, and now letting us finish the story of Lucifer on our terms. Most importantly, we want to thank the fans for their incredible passion and support. The best is yet to come!!”

Filming is underway, and we've predicted that the first eight episodes of Lucifer season 5 will be released on Netflix in the spring or the summer of 2020.