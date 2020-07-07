Woodside also announced he would be directing an episode in the sixth season, although hasn't yet revealed any plot details.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"Happy to announce that I will be returning to Lucifer for season 6," he wrote on Twitter. "Additionally, I will be directing an episode for our final season.

"This is a beautiful cast. We stand by each other. We fight for one another. So... let’s get to work. #AngelTrainingBegins"

More like this

Tom Ellis responded to the tweet, writing, "Yes Brother...! Utterly delighted and excited to get back alongside you both in front of and behind the camera."

While it's not quite at Game of Thrones level, Lucifer has a habit of toying with fans over the fates of their favourite characters, but with the return of Amenadiel a sure-fire thing for season six (on top of the fact he's immortal, of course), it seems likely he'll survive the events of upcoming season five.

Season five will be split into two parts and looks set to be the show's most compelling season yet, with various special episodes, including its first ever musical episode featuring a guest appearance from singer-songwriter Debbie Gibson.

In addition, Netflix has previously released some new pictures for a special "noir" episode of Lucifer, which will be entirely black-and-white. The pictures show Lucifer dressed up in a Cary Grant-esque three-piece suit as he solves his first-ever crime.

Lucifer season five part one will be available to watch on Netflix from Friday 21st August 2020.

Advertisement

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.