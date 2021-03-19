Accessibility Links

  Lucifer showrunner gives insight into the devil's emotions by revealing show "secret"
Lucifer showrunner gives insight into the devil’s emotions by revealing show “secret”

Ildy Modrovich responded to a fan's question regarding the relation between the bar light and Lucifer's emotions.

Tom Ellis and Lauren German in Lucifer

Published:

As fans patiently wait for the second part of Lucifer‘s fifth season to arrive on Netflix, co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich has been teasing more details about the show – and this week she took to Twitter to spill some “secrets”.

Modrovich is currently involved in filming for the show’s final season and, on Thursday 18th March, she shared that it was her final day of shooting in the penthouse, and she was trying her best to “freeze it in [her] memory”.

That prompted a fan to tweet a question which had apparently been on their mind for six years – is the penthouse bar light essentially Lucifer’s mood ring?

Modrovich gave just a one-word answer to the question, tweeting “TOTALLY” alongside the hashtag #LuciferSecretsRevealed.

However, one fan took objection to this answer, replying to Modrovich to say that this couldn’t be the case because the bar light hadn’t changed before, even when Lucifer’s emotions had been all over the place on previous occasions.

“Well… No,” the second fan wrote. “Why? It never changed before. Not when he was all over the top with Chloe, Not when he was devastated about Uriel and changed his body into a monster, Not when he was frightened for Chloe, jealous – never…”

Modrovich had an answer for this too though, revealing that the fan was also correct: the bar light doesn’t always correspond to Lucifer’s mood, she explained, but it often does.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the conclusion of the show, which has become something of a sensation during its run so far, picking up a huge cult following.
Originally aired on Fox, the series was picked up by Netflix from season four onwards, after its initial cancellation provoked an outcry from its fiercely loyal fanbase.
The first eight episodes of the fifth season debuted on Netflix last August and ended on an epic cliffhanger which saw God (Dennis Haysbert) descend from the heavens to intervene in a brawl between his feuding children – so it’s fair to say fans have a lot of questions ahead of the show’s return.
All about Lucifer

Tom Ellis and Lauren German in Lucifer
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

