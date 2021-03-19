Lucifer showrunner gives insight into the devil’s emotions by revealing show “secret”

As fans patiently wait for the second part of Lucifer‘s fifth season to arrive on Netflix, co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich has been teasing more details about the show – and this week she took to Twitter to spill some “secrets”.

Modrovich is currently involved in filming for the show’s final season and, on Thursday 18th March, she shared that it was her final day of shooting in the penthouse, and she was trying her best to “freeze it in [her] memory”.

That prompted a fan to tweet a question which had apparently been on their mind for six years – is the penthouse bar light essentially Lucifer’s mood ring?

Modrovich gave just a one-word answer to the question, tweeting “TOTALLY” alongside the hashtag #LuciferSecretsRevealed.

However, one fan took objection to this answer, replying to Modrovich to say that this couldn’t be the case because the bar light hadn’t changed before, even when Lucifer’s emotions had been all over the place on previous occasions.

“Well… No,” the second fan wrote. “Why? It never changed before. Not when he was all over the top with Chloe, Not when he was devastated about Uriel and changed his body into a monster, Not when he was frightened for Chloe, jealous – never…”

Modrovich had an answer for this too though, revealing that the fan was also correct: the bar light doesn’t always correspond to Lucifer’s mood, she explained, but it often does.

Well, you’re also right! Not ALWAYS. But OFTEN. https://t.co/scZq03d9wx — Ildy Modrovich (@Ildymojo) March 18, 2021