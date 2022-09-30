The Southlands became the scene of a great war as the hordes of Orcs led by the mysterious Adar (Joseph Mawle) launched an assault on the land of Men.

The plot thickens in the latest episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power which featured some fearsome confrontations.

In response, the Silvan Elf named Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova) did his best to work with the people of the Southlands to defend their home.

Meanwhile, an army from Númenor headed to Middle-earth to aid them, among them being Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), a figure with a claim to the throne of the Southlands.

Together with Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Isildur (Maxim Baldry) and the Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), Halbrand prepared to fight for the Southlands.

However, one very violent confrontation took place later in the episode.

**Spoiler warning for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 6**

What happened between Halbrand and Adar? Rings of Power theories

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Charlie Vickers as Halbrand in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Courtesy of Amazon Studios

The sixth episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power features a violent confrontation between Halbrand and Adar.

After Adar attempted to escape the battle in the Southlands on horseback, he was pursued by Galadriel and Halbrand, the latter of whom tripped up Adar's horse.

Adar was thrown to the ground and Halbrand speared his hand as he attempted to reach for what we presumed was the Hilt.

Halbrand asks Adar: "You remember me?"

The dark elf, or Uruk, does not recall Halbrand who prepares to kill Adar until Galadriel talks him out of it.

Halbrand comments that Galadriel doesn't know what Adar did, to which the Uruk asks if he caused pain to someone Halbrand loved - suggesting it was a woman or a child. An emotional Halbrand then backs down after further advice from Galadriel.

Charlie Vickers as Halbrand in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Amazon Studios

Later, after Halbrand stops Galadriel from killing Adar herself in a fierce interrogation, the pair leave but on his way out of the barn they are holding Adar in, Halbrand is asked by the Uruk who he is and Halbrand does not answer him.

So, Halbrand's past remains shrouded in mystery and it is clear that he holds a grudge against Adar who does not recognise him.

So, what is the deal here?

Well, of course, we return to our well-trodden theory that Halbrand is, of course, Sauron, and this is further backed up in this episode as Adar recalls his relationship with Sauron.

In his interrogation by Galadriel, the corrupted Elf then claims that he "split open" Sauron and killed him. Galadriel does not believe that he defeated Sauron.

Adar had revealed that he was corrupted by Morgoth but after Morgoth's defeat, Sauron devoted himself to healing Middle-earth and bringing the ruined lands together in perfect order. Adar claims that Sauron sought to craft a power, not of the flesh, but in the unseen world.

Joseph Mawle as Adar in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Amazon Studios

Yet, he notes that Sauron failed as there was a shadow of dark knowledge that kept itself hidden from him, despite the lives sacrificed in Sauron's name, including Adar's "children", the Orcs.

So, Halbrand would hold a grudge if he is Sauron and Adar had tried to kill him (and perhaps severely injured him), but now Sauron has taken the form of Halbrand, then Adar would not recognise him.

Alternatively, Halbrand could be what he appears - the rightful King of the Southlands - but one who lost his family or other loved ones to Adar's armies.

This seems a bit too easy, however, so is there more to Halbrand and Adar's relationship than meets the eye?

Here's hoping the truth will be revealed by the end of the season.

