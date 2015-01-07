Meanwhile, there will be selfie opportunities aplenty; photo stations with images of the main characters will be set up around the exhibition, so you can put yourself in pivotal scenes and share them on Facebook.

The only catch? You have to be a Sky TV subscriber or SkyTV subscriber's guest to go along.

The seven-day event will take place at The O2, London, between 9-12th February and 15-17th February 2015. Find out more at Sky Atlantic.

Game of Thrones season five will be released in early 2015.

