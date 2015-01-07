London to get its very own world of Westeros
A Game of Thrones exhibition will open at London's O2 arena next month
Visitors to London's new Game of Thrones exhibition will have to pledge their allegiance to a Great House before entering the show. Choose between the families of Stark, Arryn, Lannister, Greyjoy or the Night's Watch before you enter, then peruse 70 original artefacts from the series, including the yet-to-be released season five.
Guests will also get the chance to sit on the hallowed Iron Throne and experience a simulation of The Wall, via an Oculus Rift virtual device. Wearing a 3D machine on your head, the 'Ascend the Wall' programme places you in a carriage scaling the 700 foot wall of ice.
Meanwhile, there will be selfie opportunities aplenty; photo stations with images of the main characters will be set up around the exhibition, so you can put yourself in pivotal scenes and share them on Facebook.
The only catch? You have to be a Sky TV subscriber or SkyTV subscriber's guest to go along.
The seven-day event will take place at The O2, London, between 9-12th February and 15-17th February 2015. Find out more at Sky Atlantic.
Game of Thrones season five will be released in early 2015.
