Check out the trailer for The Dark Crystal: The Age of Resistance below.

The Dark Crystal: The Age of Resistance is a prequel, set many years before the events of the original movie. It is centred around three young Gelflings (mythical creatures with elvish features) voiced by Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy and Nathalie Emmanuel, as they rebel against a cruel emperor.

Like the original, the series has been produced using puppets - incredibly, there is no CGI involved.

The Dark Crystal: The Age of Resistance is set to be released on Friday 30th August 2019