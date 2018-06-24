We can only assume this is because rather than set in the homicide-happy world of Westeros, the ceremony took place at a small church in Kirkton on Rayne, Aberdeenshire. And because Roose Bolton wasn’t invited.

Emilia Clarke (who played Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones) Getty, TL

Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) and Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) Getty, TL

Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) Getty, TL

Ben Crompton (Eddison Tollett) Getty, TL

Harington met Leslie – who played wilding Ygritte in the drama – while filming in Iceland in 2012.

“Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love,” Harington previously told L’Uomo Vogue. “If you’re already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love.”

Harington also previously revealed to The Jonathan Ross Show his initial proposal idea went awry. “I did have some plans to do it, I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff but we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine and I blew my load early. Sorry that’s a really bad expression!” he laughed.

“I was meant to do it the day after with the lights. What I meant to say was, I popped my question a bit early.”