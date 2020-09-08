What songs are in the Julie and the Phantoms soundtrack?
The new series from Kenny Ortega features several original catchy tunes.
Kenny Ortega has worked on some of the most sing-a-long friendly musicals of all time, and it looks like the latest from the choreographer turned director is going to feature all sorts of new catchy numbers.
Julie and the Phantoms is based on a Brazilian TV series and follows a teenager who rediscovers her love of music after she forms a band with three ghosts.
Each episode is set to include at least one song sung by members of the cast, all written specially for the show by a range of contributors.
And if you find yourself enjoying them then there's a good news - a soundtrack album featuring all the original tunes is set to launch on 10th September, the same day that the show arrives on Netflix.
You can take a look at the full soundtrack below - and you can even already listen to one of the tracks, with Edge of Great having been released as a digital single.
Now or Never written by Doug Rockwell & Tova Litvin
Wake Up written by Anne Preven
Bright written by Ali Theodore, Doug Davis, Anthony Mirabella, Susan Paroff, Nikki Sorrentino, James K. Petrie, Jodie Shihadeh
Wow written by David Amber & Erin Bowman
Flying Solo written by Jillian Allen, Joleen Belle, Joachim Svare
I Got The Music written by Hanna Asres Jones, Jack Kugell, Matt Wong
The Other Side of Hollywood written by Doug Rockwell Tova Litvin
All Eyes on Me written by Hanna Asres Jones, Jack Kugell, Matt Wong
Finally Free written by Ali Theodore, Doug Davis, Anthony Mirabella, Susan Paroff Nikki Sorrentino, James K. Petrie, Jodie Shihadeh
Edge of Great written by David Amber & Andy Love
Perfect Harmony written by Alana Da Fonseca, Charlie Gillespie, Madison Reyes
Unsaid Emily written by Michelle Lewis & Dan Petty
You Got Nothing To Lose written by Alana Da Fonseca & Vincent Alfieri
Stand Tall written by Jakub Vanyo
Julie and the Phantoms comes to Netflix 10th September.