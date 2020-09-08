Each episode is set to include at least one song sung by members of the cast, all written specially for the show by a range of contributors.

And if you find yourself enjoying them then there's a good news - a soundtrack album featuring all the original tunes is set to launch on 10th September, the same day that the show arrives on Netflix.

You can take a look at the full soundtrack below - and you can even already listen to one of the tracks, with Edge of Great having been released as a digital single.

Now or Never written by Doug Rockwell & Tova Litvin

Wake Up written by Anne Preven

Bright written by Ali Theodore, Doug Davis, Anthony Mirabella, Susan Paroff, Nikki Sorrentino, James K. Petrie, Jodie Shihadeh

Wow written by David Amber & Erin Bowman

Flying Solo written by Jillian Allen, Joleen Belle, Joachim Svare

I Got The Music written by Hanna Asres Jones, Jack Kugell, Matt Wong

The Other Side of Hollywood written by Doug Rockwell Tova Litvin

All Eyes on Me written by Hanna Asres Jones, Jack Kugell, Matt Wong

Finally Free written by Ali Theodore, Doug Davis, Anthony Mirabella, Susan Paroff Nikki Sorrentino, James K. Petrie, Jodie Shihadeh

Edge of Great written by David Amber & Andy Love

Perfect Harmony written by Alana Da Fonseca, Charlie Gillespie, Madison Reyes

Unsaid Emily written by Michelle Lewis & Dan Petty

You Got Nothing To Lose written by Alana Da Fonseca & Vincent Alfieri

Stand Tall written by Jakub Vanyo

Julie and the Phantoms comes to Netflix 10th September. In the meantime, check out the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix or visit our TV Guide for what else is on.