Coster-Waldau can be seen sat at a grand piano, with curtains blowing in the breeze around him singing lines like, "Could you lend me a hand? Because I've only got one" and "Are you thinking about Joffrey? Such a spirited lad. I was his uncle. I was also his dad." All while sounding uncannily like a genuine member of Coldplay. It's really rather special.

Coldplay have also shared another sneak peak at the charity skit, which will air in full during NBC's Red Nose Day coverage today.

This 40-second clip sees the band's front man Chris Martin discuss how the project has been "the most amazing, creative outpouring" he's ever experienced, before past and present stars Kit Harington, Mark Addy, John Bradley, Iwan Rheon, Rose Leslie and Thomas Brodie-Sangster try a spot of a cappella.

More like this

Red Nose Day creator Richard Curtis revealed earlier this week that US Red Nose Day would include a mockumentary-style video, following Coldplay as they create a musical version of Game of Thrones, with original songs by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and Game of Thrones cast members.

US Red Nose Day is also set to feature performances from the likes of Ian McKellen, Hugh Bonneville, Julia Roberts, Julianne Moore, Helen Mirren, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd, Gwyneth Paltrow, Liam Neeson, Elizabeth Banks and John Legend.

Advertisement

This is the first time Red Nose Day will take place in America. A HBO event called Comic Relief has aired on US cable network since 1986 but the US charity, Comic Relief US, is not affiliated with the UK Comic Relief or Red Nose Day.