It's especially interesting now as series five of the TV show marks a serious departure from the books, whereas the first three series of the show drew far more heavily from the original story.

Apart from anything else, it makes for a very lovely looking chart of coloured dots and squares.

Here's a snapshot of the chart...

More like this

Here's how this glorious offering, made by Joeltronics, actually works.

A filled-in box means the the episode draws events directly from the chapter (this doesn't necessarily mean it covers the entire chapter)

Advertisement

A dotted box means the episode draws indirectly from the chapter - revealing events that occur off-page, introducing characters, minor details of an event, etc - but does not directly depict events in the chapter.