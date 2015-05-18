For Game of Thrones fans wondering how the books and TV show differ from each other, this is a greater gift than having The Sight.

This excellent chart plots the Game of Thrones episodes against their corresponding chapters in George RR Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series to show how far the TV show draws from the books.

It's especially interesting now as series five of the TV show marks a serious departure from the books, whereas the first three series of the show drew far more heavily from the original story.

Apart from anything else, it makes for a very lovely looking chart of coloured dots and squares.

Here's a snapshot of the chart...

Here's how this glorious offering, made by Joeltronics, actually works.

A filled-in box means the the episode draws events directly from the chapter (this doesn't necessarily mean it covers the entire chapter)

A dotted box means the episode draws indirectly from the chapter - revealing events that occur off-page, introducing characters, minor details of an event, etc - but does not directly depict events in the chapter.

