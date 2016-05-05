Because of the season being pushed back, this week’s episode, titled Oathbreaker, will air on Mother’s Day in America.

And, according to the episode three trailer, Oathbreaker is going to contain scenes from the Tower of Joy. And any Game of Thrones superfan will tell you that the appearance of the Tower of Joy means we will probably get an answer to THE long-debated, much-anticipated question: who are Jon Snow’s parents? (More on that here)

If that's right, it means the episode where we find out the truth about Jon Snow’s mother is going to air on Mother’s Day.

More like this

Coincidence? Maybe. But it just so happens that, because of some canny scheduling, Tyrion Lannister killed his father Tywin on Father’s Day in 2014...

Doesn't seem so accidental any more, does it?

Advertisement

Game of Thrones continues on Monday on Sky Atlantic