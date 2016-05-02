Definitely sure you wanna read on? OK then – but don’t say we didn’t warn you.

After last night's shocking Game of Thrones developments, which saw Jon Snow return from the dead after a nifty spell from Melisandre, it’s safe to say that things will never be the same again for Kit Harington’s bastard.

But the Snowy revelations don't stop there. In fact, based on the trailer for next week’s episode, his world is about to be turned upside all over again...

Feared by wildlings and Night's Watch alike as some sort of immortal god, Jon will have a lot of explaining to do as he reassumes control of Castle Black next week – unless the episode’s title Oathbreaker indicates his desire to make a new start away from the sort of people who would stab him a lot. Understandable, really.

Still, whatever he decides we can’t help but feel we’ll be getting to know Jon an awful lot better very soon. You see, the trailer also seems to indicate that next week will see Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) visit the past in a magic vision, coming across a younger version of his deceased father Ned (played in series 1 by Sean Bean) as he battles Targaryen-armoured soldiers.

Many fans have theorised that these scenes (glimpsed a long time ago in early trailers) are a depiction of a historical event in the series nicknamed the Tower of Joy, where Ned and friends fought their way through Prince Rhaegar Targaryen’s guards to rescue kidnapped family member Lyanna (who popped up in this week’s episode alongside a younger Ned in another flashback).

However many believe that Lyanna was actually a willing captive, falling in love with Rhaegar and bearing an illegitimate son in the tower while her lover fought a war. When Ned finally got to her (the theory goes) she was dying in childbirth, and she forced her brother to pretend her son (Jon Snow) was his own to keep him safe.

In fan circles this theory is known as R+L=J, and given that Jon’s now very much back in the game it seems safe to assume that we’ll be finding out how much of it is true next week. At the very least it seems like we'd be getting some hints to that effect, anyway.

Unless of course the show resurrected Jon so it could immediately kill him again permanently and never answer any of those questions at all. Because that would be a VERY Game of Thrones thing to do.

Game of Thrones is on Mondays at 2am and 9pm on Sky Atlantic