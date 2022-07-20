House of the Dragon "pulls back" on amount of sex after Game of Thrones

The upcoming series is set hundreds of years before the events of the original, and will explore the years leading up to the Targaryen civil war, with key characters including Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and Prince Daemon (Matt Smith).

Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon "pulls back" from the amount of sex scenes depicted in its predecessor, according to the show's co-showrunner.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik says the new production has fewer sex scenes, while the approach to depictions of sexual assault is handled “carefully, thoughtfully and [we] don’t shy away from it".

He added: "If anything, we’re going to shine a light on that aspect. You can’t ignore the violence that was perpetrated on women by men in that time. It shouldn’t be downplayed and it shouldn’t be glorified.”

Game of Thrones previously attracted criticism for its depictions of sexual violence, including the controversial rape of long-running character Sansa Stark.

Steve Toussaint as The Sea Snake in House of the Dragon HBO

In the same Hollywood Reporter article, House of the Dragon cast member Steve Toussaint praised the show's diverse casting choices in comparison to Game of Thrones.

Toussaint, who plays the powerful Lord Corlys Velaryon – a white character in the book – suffered racist abuse from some social media users after his casting was announced, but stresses that while the series is a fantasy show, “it still has to reflect a world”.

“I loved Game of Thrones, but my only caveat was, ‘Where’s everybody else in this world?'” he said. “Because it’s a diverse world Martin has created if you look [beyond Westeros], and I think this show comes closer to that.”

House of the Dragon will launch on Monday 22nd August on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW – sign up for Sky TV here. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

