The series, which is based on Martin's 2018 book Fire & Blood, charts the Targaryen Civil War which is started after the death of King Viserys.

In the first season, we saw Viserys controversially name his daughter Rhaenyra as his successor. After his son Aegon was born to his second wife, Alicent Hightower, plans were put in place to put Aegon on the throne.

Going into season 2, with the King dead and Aegon having been crowned, a war has begun between the Greens, who support the new King, and the Blacks, who are loyal to Rhaenyra.

New star Freddie Fox previously teased to RadioTimes.com what fans can expect from season 2, saying: "A lot of dragons! Developing, dark, machinating relationships, brilliant acting, an increase in the battles and fighting as war begins."

The first episode is set to air on Monday 17th June 2024 in the UK, but at what time can fans watch the episode on Sky Atlantic and NOW?

Read on for everything you need to know about the release time for House of the Dragon season 2.

What time is House of the Dragon season 2 released on Sky and NOW?

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon. HBO

Similarly to the release schedule for season 1, the first episode of House of the Dragon season 2 will air on Sky Atlantic in the UK at 2am on Monday 17th June.

The episode will also be able to stream on Sky and NOW from the same time, while it will also be broadcast a second time on Sky Atlantic later the same day at 9pm.

The reason for the 2am time slot is that the show is simulcast with its broadcast in the US, with the show airing there at the following times on HBO and Max:

6pm Pacific Time (16th June)

9pm Eastern Time (16th June)

House of the Dragon season two will air on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK from Monday 17th June 2024 – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

