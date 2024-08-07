House of the Dragon’s missing Targaryen brother will arrive in season 3
The fourth-born child has been mentioned a number of times in season 2.
With season 2 of House of the Dragon having come to a close and season 3 on the way, there is plenty for fans to theorise about for what's to come, especially with the books allowing them to read ahead in what's next for the Targaryen family.
For those who like to stay true to the books, many will know that Daeron Targaryen has not made an appearance in House of the Dragon, with speculation rife as to when he could be introduced, as he is mentioned and alluded to throughout season 2.
Daeron Targaryen, who is the fourth-born child of Queen Alicent Hightower, has not yet made an appearance in the Game of Thrones prequel – but that is about to change.
During a press conference, showrunner Ryan Condal confirmed to RadioTimes.com and other media that fans will finally get to meet Daeron in season 3.
He explained: "There's a lot of stuff going on there, and I think some of this needs to be left to the future of the storytelling.
"But I will say that the decision to expand Helaena's character was that we, were fascinated by Alicent's family and Aegon and Aemond, and certainly at some point in the story, even Daeron – the beloved, anticipated Daeron – get a lot of the screen time and and the storytelling time because they're the males, they're the dragon riding warriors.
"But Helaena was always fascinating to us because she was a bit of a tabula rasa, as described in the book."
A third season of House of The Dragon was greenlit just days before season 2 had even debuted, with the series said to have "reached new heights".
HBO's programming and drama series chief Francesca Orsi said of the news: "We are in awe of the dragon-sized effort the entire team has put into the creation of a spectacular season two, with a scope and scale that is only rivalled by its heart.
"We could not be more thrilled to continue the story of House Targaryen and watch this team burn bright again for season three."
