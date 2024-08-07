Daeron Targaryen, who is the fourth-born child of Queen Alicent Hightower, has not yet made an appearance in the Game of Thrones prequel – but that is about to change.

During a press conference, showrunner Ryan Condal confirmed to RadioTimes.com and other media that fans will finally get to meet Daeron in season 3.

Ewan Mitchell as Prince Regent Aemond Targaryen stands behind Phia Saban as Queen Helaena Targaryen in House of the Dragon. HBO

He explained: "There's a lot of stuff going on there, and I think some of this needs to be left to the future of the storytelling.

More like this

"But I will say that the decision to expand Helaena's character was that we, were fascinated by Alicent's family and Aegon and Aemond, and certainly at some point in the story, even Daeron – the beloved, anticipated Daeron – get a lot of the screen time and and the storytelling time because they're the males, they're the dragon riding warriors.

"But Helaena was always fascinating to us because she was a bit of a tabula rasa, as described in the book."

Read more:

A third season of House of The Dragon was greenlit just days before season 2 had even debuted, with the series said to have "reached new heights".

HBO's programming and drama series chief Francesca Orsi said of the news: "We are in awe of the dragon-sized effort the entire team has put into the creation of a spectacular season two, with a scope and scale that is only rivalled by its heart.

"We could not be more thrilled to continue the story of House Targaryen and watch this team burn bright again for season three."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

House of the Dragon season 2 airs on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.