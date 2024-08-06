Showrunner Condal has assured that pivotal moment will be featured in an upcoming episode, with writing on season 3 already well underway as it eyes a filming start date in "earlyish 2025" (via Variety).

At a press conference marking the end of House of the Dragon's second run, Condal was asked whether the show would stick to having just eight episodes per season or return to the first edition's 10-episode runtime.

He responded: "I haven’t had discussions with HBO about it. I would just anticipate the cadence of the show, from a dramatic storytelling perspective, will continue to be the same from season 2 on."

Whatever the case, the pressure is on to bring the aforementioned Battle of the Gullet to the screen as faithfully as possible, with Condal proceeding to apologise for the delay after the season 2 finale aired.

“We we were trying to give the Gullet... the time and the space that it deserves," he explained. "Obviously, as anybody that’s seen the finale [knows], we’re building to that event. That event will happen very shortly in terms of the storytelling of House of the Dragon."

Olivia Cooke as Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower in House of the Dragon season 2. HBO

Condal added: "The show is so complex that we’re really making multiple feature films every season. So I apologise for the wait, but I will just say if Rook’s Rest and the Red Sowing are any indication, we’re gonna pull off a hell of a win with the Battle the Gullet in the future."

House of the Dragon faced some backlash earlier in the season for its depiction of a dark twist involving two mercenaries nicknamed Blood and Cheese, which some fans argued didn't match the shock value of George RR Martin's writing.

