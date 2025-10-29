Hazbin Hotel is back with its second season on Prime Video, and fans are excited to find out what this chapter has in store for the eccentric residents of Hell's redemptive establishment.

The series, which began life on YouTube, has found further success on the streaming platform, attracting droves of new fans and securing a double renewal for seasons 3 and 4.

Erika Henningsen (The Four Seasons) leads the voice cast as Charlie Morningstar, the princess of Hell, who attempts to solve the kingdom's overcrowding by rehabilitating some of its lost souls.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz also features as Charlie's girlfriend, Vaggie, with their relationship being a favourite among fans of the series.

Hyping up the second season, Hazbin Hotel creator Vivienne Medrano said in an interview with Polygon: "I feel like people are going to get a lot out of it.

"We get some firsts. I think we get some really amazing reveals, some really cool backstories, and even just simple things, [like] I hope this character gets a song... We're going to hear much more singing from the characters we didn't get to hear before."

When is Hazbin Hotel season 2 episode 3 out on Prime Video?

Hazbin Hotel season 2 episode 3 – subtitled Behind Closed Doors – is available to stream on Prime Video from Wednesday 5th November 2025.

The episode will drop as part of a double bill with season 2 episode 4, titled It's A Deal.

How many episodes are in Hazbin Hotel season 2?

Hazbin Hotel season 2 is comprised of eight episodes in total, which will be rolled out over a period of four weeks.

Hazbin Hotel season 2 release schedule

Hazbin Hotel season 2 Prime Video

Hazbin Hotel season 2 will be released fairly rapidly across four weeks, with two episodes dropping each Wednesday until mid-November. Here's an overview of the release schedule on Prime Video:

Hazbin Hotel season 2 episode 1 – New Pentious – Wednesday 29th November 2025 (out now)

Hazbin Hotel season 2 episode 2 – Storyteller – Wednesday 29th November 2025 (out now)

Hazbin Hotel season 2 episode 3 – Hazbin Hotel: Behind Closed Doors – Wednesday 5th November 2025

Hazbin Hotel season 2 episode 4 – It's A Deal – Wednesday 5th November 2025

Hazbin Hotel season 2 episode 5 – Silenced – Wednesday 12th November 2025

Hazbin Hotel season 2 episode 6 – Scream Rain – Wednesday 12th November 2025

Hazbin Hotel season 2 episode 7 – Weapon of Mass Distraction – Wednesday 19th November 2025

Hazbin Hotel season 2 episode 8 – Curtain Call – Wednesday 19th November 2025

