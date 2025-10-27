❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Hazbin Hotel season 2 review: Hell's most ambitious project has a score to settle with naysayers
A power vacuum, a traumatised princess, and a defeated heaven is the perfect storm for the Vees' ambitions.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Monday, 27 October 2025 at 4:00 pm
Authors
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad