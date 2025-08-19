Well, joining Stout in the Weasley household will be on-screen siblings Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley, Gabriel Harland as George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley and Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley.

Real-life twins Tristan and Gabriel Harland have starred in multiple episodes of ITV's The Last Kingdom, while Spooner has starred in a short film and Cochrane has had various roles on stage.

This, of course, marks a big milestone for the young actors, who will be seen in the anticipated series that is due for release in 2027.

They join previously announced cast members including young actors Rory Wilmot and Amos Kitson, who are set to play Neville Longbottom and Dudley Dursley, respectively.

Sherlock's Louise Brealey will play Madam Rolanda Hooch, and Andor's Anton Lesser will play Garrick Ollivander, whilst other notable casting includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy and Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy.

The series will be written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner, whilst Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros Television.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling has faced backlash in some quarters due to her views on transgender rights. In 2020, she published a lengthy statement detailing her stance on sex and gender debates – the essay was criticised and disputed by LGBTQ+ charities including Stonewall.

Rowling has also shared her views on social media, including in a 2024 post on X (formerly Twitter), in which she insisted that "there are no trans kids" and opposed the idea that a child can be "born in the wrong body".

In May 2025, Rowling set up the JK Rowling Women’s Fund, which describes itself as offering legal funding support to "individuals and organisations fighting to retain women’s sex-based rights".

Harry Potter actors including Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson have distanced themselves from Rowling's views and have issued statements supporting the transgender community. Others, including Ralph Fiennes, Helena Bonham Carter and Jim Broadbent, have defended the author from the criticism she has received.

The Harry Potter series will stream on HBO Max.

