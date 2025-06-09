Now, he's reportedly set to step into the shoes of another authority figure as the Ministry of Magic's Cornelius Fudge in HBO Max's Harry Potter remake, according to industry trade Deadline.

HBO declined to confirm Carvel's involvement or potential role, with a spokesperson saying that "such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumour and speculation" and "we will only confirm details as we finalise deals".

Fudge is a generally villainous figure in Harry Potter lore, with his stint as Minister for Magic being marred by bigoted radicalisation among the wizarding community.

Despite considerable supporting evidence, he repeatedly refused to accept the return of Lord Voldemort, with his early inaction putting more lives at risk as the evil figure rallied his malevolent forces.

The late Robert Hardy originated the role in live-action, appearing in four of the eight Harry Potter films. The actor, who passed away in 2017, was also known for the original All Creatures Great and Small, 10 Rillington Place, and Sense and Sensibility.

Bertie Carvel stars in Dalgliesh. Christopher Barr/Channel 5

If the report of Carvel's casting does prove accurate, it would be the actor's second fantasy project for HBO following Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, where he's set to appear as Prince Baelor Targaryen.

Other notable credits include Suranne Jones thriller Doctor Foster, Eddie Marsan miniseries Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell, plus Agatha Christie adaptation The Pale Horse.

The Harry Potter cast is led by newcomer child actors Dominic McLaughlin (Harry), Alastair Stout (Ron) and Arabella Stanton (Hermione), with established names like Paapa Essiedu (Snape), John Lithgow (Dumbledore) and Janet McTeer (McGonagall) in supporting roles.

The Harry Potter series is coming soon.

