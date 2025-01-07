It is said Josh Berman (Drop Dead Diva) will be writing the tale, along with executive producing with the original series' creative team, co-creators and showrunners David Greenwalt and Jim Kouf.

While details of what this movie could involve are being kept under wraps, it is reported to have ties to the original series but with a new twist to draw in viewers who may not have watched the original series.

Bitsie Tulloch as Eve in Grimm. Allyson Riggs/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The NBC series, which first aired in 2011, followed homicide detective Nick Burkhardt (David Giuntoli) who discovers he is a Grimm, a guardian who is sworn to keep the balance between humanity and mythological creatures.

It starred the likes of Silas Weir Mitchell, Bitsie Tulloch and Russell Hornsby before the series came to an end in 2017. The ending saw Nick's son grow up to become a Grimm who fought alongside his father, mother and half-sister.

A spin-off was planned by NBC the following year, which was said to be a female-led Grimm story, but the concept didn't move forward.

Read more:

While this could be exciting news for some, not all fans have had a positive reaction to the news, with many voicing that the show didn't end too long ago and thus, doesn't need a reboot.

"A sequel with the children would be fine and bring back the original characters," one user penned on X, while another asked: "Do we really need this?"

However, there are still some fans who are keen to the re-enter the world of Grimm.

One user wrote: "I loved this series, it was amazing. Hoping this will tie into a new Grimm series. Also hoping to see Nick, Monroe, [and] Hank."

Another posted: "This is great news!"

