Also joining the cast is Line of Duty series three star Daniel Mays as Deidre's husband Arthur Young, with young British actor Sam Taylor Buck playing the aforementioned 'antichrist'.

“I’m thrilled to be part of this fantastic adaptation of Good Omens and working with such a great team of cast and creatives," Brooke said. "It’s certainly going to be an adventure playing the unknowing mother of the antichrist!”

Mays too is pretty chuffed to be playing the antichrist's Daddy: "Beyond overjoyed to be jumping on board Good Omens," he said. "Neil Gaiman's scripts are out of this world and the cast they've assembled are second to none. Can't wait to get cracking!"

Second to none is right. As well as Tennant and Sheen, comedian Jack Whitehall, Better Call Saul's Michael McKean and Harry Potter star Miranda Richardson are all on board, as well as Narcos actress Adria Arjona.

The series, based on the novel by Neil Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett, has already begun filming in London, and is being made for streaming service Amazon Prime Video and the BBC.

The series will premiere on Prime Video, and will be released on BBC2 at a later date.