David Tennant's full Good Omens costume has been revealed and people are freaking out
Author Neil Gaiman revealed the first look at David Tennant and Michael Sheen in character, and we still can't get used to the GINGER HAIR
Last week we gawped at David Tennant’s new ginger hair-do, and now we can see the former Doctor Who star in full costume for upcoming drama Good Omens. And he looks seriously badass/like a member of The Darkness.
That’s because in Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming six-part series Tennant will play Crowley, a demon during the earth’s apocalypse. He’s the opposite number to Michael Sheen’s angel Aziraphale, currently sporting a bright blonde get-up.
It's safe to say people are quite impressed.
Although, Tennant's new ginger hairdo might take some getting used to...
However, these wardrobe choices may not represent the duo’s main outfit. Author Neil Gaiman – who wrote the Good Omens novel with the late Terry Pratchett – tweeted out the photo with the message that they were filming the opening scene, set 11 years before the main events in the drama. So the two may slightly change costumes if the mythical beings overhaul their look in that period.
This marks the beginning of a six-month shoot that will take Tennant and Sheen to London, Oxfordshire and locations in South Africa.
Good Omens is set to air in 2019 on Amazon Prime Video before going on to BBC2 at a later date