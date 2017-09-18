It's safe to say people are quite impressed.

Although, Tennant's new ginger hairdo might take some getting used to...

However, these wardrobe choices may not represent the duo’s main outfit. Author Neil Gaiman – who wrote the Good Omens novel with the late Terry Pratchett – tweeted out the photo with the message that they were filming the opening scene, set 11 years before the main events in the drama. So the two may slightly change costumes if the mythical beings overhaul their look in that period.

This marks the beginning of a six-month shoot that will take Tennant and Sheen to London, Oxfordshire and locations in South Africa.

Good Omens is set to air in 2019 on Amazon Prime Video before going on to BBC2 at a later date