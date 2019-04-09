Martin is currently writing the sixth book in his seven-part series on which Game of Thrones is based; titled the Winds of Winter, there’s been an eight-year gap since his previous release, The Dance of Dragons.

But while the televised edition of Game of Thrones comes to a close, the architect of the series still thinks there could be plenty more to come for the kingdom of Westeros.

Speaking at the Game of Thrones series eight premiere, he said, “I don't think it should be the final season. But here we are.

“Has it been longer than that? The time has passed by in a blur.”

More like this

He continued to the Hollywood Reporter, “But it's exciting. I know it's an end, but it's not much of an end for me. I'm still deep in writing the books. We saw five other sequel shows in development. I think I'm going to be hanging around Westeros while everyone else has left!

Martin still has plenty planned for those left with a Game of Thrones-shaped hole in their lives, with a prequel set 1,000 years before the action of the main show thought to be on its way. It is likely to feature an all-star cast, with Naomi Watts linked to the as-yet untitled show.

“It hasn't started shooting yet, but they're getting very close to that,” he explained. “They have a great director and an amazing cast. I've been following along closely. I have my fingers crossed.

“It's definitely very different. It's set thousands of years in the past. You're looking at a whole different era of Westeros. No dragons, no Iron Throne, no King's Landing. It will be interesting to see what the fans make of that.”

But as to whether his book series will be coming to a close any time soon, Martin is more guarded.

“I've been in isolation. My loyal staff — I have a couple of them with me — have chained me to the typewriter,” he joked.

Advertisement

Game of Thrones series 8 broadcasts on 14th April on Sky Atlantic